VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

flandersnews explains why bananas are curved!

24/1/17 - The greatest collection of bananas cannot be found in Africa or the Caribbean. No, you will find it here in Leuven, where the university keeps an astounding variety of banana plants.

This week's video news Tue 24/01/2017 - 15:21
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >