Brussels pollution levels peak
24/1/17 - Excessive levels of particulate matter are being measured in the air in Belgium these days. The lack of breeze means pollution is staying put.
This week's video news Tue 24/01/2017 - 15:18
flandersnews explains why bananas are curved! 24/1/17 - The greatest collection of bananas cannot be found in Africa or the Caribbean. No, you will find it here in Leuven, where the university keeps an astounding variety of banana plants.
Brussels pollution levels peak 24/1/17 - Excessive levels of particulate matter are being measured in the air in Belgium these days. The lack of breeze means pollution is staying put.
Fleming sells horse embryos online Two years ago Valentijn de Brabander, the son of the top horse-breeder Joris De Brabander, launched a website selling the embryos of top show jumping horses online. On average the embryos cost between 10,000 and 15,000 euro.
Dairy farmers protest in Brussels' European district Dairy farmers from various European countries, including Belgium, staged a protest in the area around the main EU institutions on Monday morning. They are unhappy at EU agricultural policy. As usual with farmers' protest the demonstration was far from uneventful. This time the farmers sprayed the building that where a meeting of EU agriculture ministers was being held with milk powder.
A lucky escape for Minister Muyters Staff at the offices of the Flemish work and economy Minister Philippe Muyters got something of a shock on Monday morning when the ceiling in the Minister's office fell in. Fortunately for him Mr Muyters wasn't in his office at the time of the incident