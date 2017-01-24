VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

A lucky escape for Minister Muyters

Staff at the offices of the Flemish work and economy Minister Philippe Muyters got something of a shock on Monday morning when the ceiling in the Minister’s office fell in. Fortunately for him Mr Muyters wasn’t in his office at the time of the incident.

This week's video news Mon 23/01/2017 - 17:28
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >