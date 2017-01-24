VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fleming sells horse embroys online
Two years ago Valentijn de Brabander, the son of the top horse-breeder Joris De Brabander, launched a website selling the embryos of top show jumping horses online. On average the embryos cost between 10,000 and 15,000 euro.
Dairy farmers protest in Brussels' European district Dairy farmers from various European countries, including Belgium, staged a protest in the area around the main EU institutions on Monday morning. They are unhappy at EU agricultural policy. As usual with farmers' protest the demonstration was far from uneventful. This time the farmers sprayed the building that where a meeting of EU agriculture ministers was being held with milk powder.
- Dairy farmers protest in Brussels' European district Dairy farmers from various European countries, including Belgium, staged a protest in the area around the main EU institutions on Monday morning. They are unhappy at EU agricultural policy. As usual with farmers‘ protest the demonstration was far from uneventful. This time the farmers sprayed the building that where a meeting of EU agriculture ministers was being held with milk powder. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Dairy farmers protest in Brussels' European district Dairy farmers from various European countries, including Belgium, staged a protest in the area around the main EU institutions on Monday morning. They are unhappy at EU agricultural policy. As usual with farmers‘ protest the demonstration was far from uneventful. This time the farmers sprayed the building that where a meeting of EU agriculture ministers was being held with milk powder.
A lucky escape for Minister Muyters Staff at the offices of the Flemish work and economy Minister Philippe Muyters got something of a shock on Monday morning when the ceiling in the Minister's office fell in. Fortunately for him Mr Muyters wasn't in his office at the time of the incident
Roadside phones for the chop 22/1/17 – 1,350 roadside emergency telephones are set to disappear as nowadays most people own a mobile. Their disappearance represents savings worth a million euros
The XX enthrall in Antwerp 22/1/17 - The XX were guests of VRT Radio Studio Brussel last night. The London band plays alternative dance music. In Antwerp they performed for 300 fans on a courtyard amid former squats.