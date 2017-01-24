VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fleming sells horse embroys online

Two years ago Valentijn de Brabander, the son of the top horse-breeder Joris De Brabander, launched a website selling the embryos of top show jumping horses online. On average the embryos cost between 10,000 and 15,000 euro.

 

Mon 23/01/2017
