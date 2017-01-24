Dairy farmers protest in Brussels' European district

Dairy farmers from various European countries, including Belgium, staged a protest in the area around the main EU institutions on Monday morning. They are unhappy at EU agricultural policy. As usual with farmers‘ protest the demonstration was far from uneventful. This time the farmers sprayed the building that where a meeting of EU agriculture ministers was being held with milk powder.

VRT

