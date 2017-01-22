Roadside phones for the chop

Flemings put their skates on

22/1/17 - For the first time in three years the people of Flanders are able to skate on Kalmthout Heath in Antwerp Province. Waterways in the Putse Moer, a swampy area west of Kalmthout, are frozen once again. It's not every day that Flemings get a chance to skate so they are making the best of it! The ice is only 6cm think. So it's best to be careful, but as the water is only 30cm deep no big mishaps are expected if you do crash through the ice.

