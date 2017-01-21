American women on streets of Brussels during Trump inauguration

21/1/17 - While President Trump was being sworn in in Washington hundreds of women gathered outside the Brussels Opera building to protest in favour of women's rights. Many demonstrators were Americans living in Belgium. They are pained by Mr Trump's attitudes towards women.

