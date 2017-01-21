VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Are ‘bottinekes' getting the boot?
21/1/17 - Antwerp police's special support team known locally as the 'Bottinekes' or 'Booties' is being disbanded. All officers will transfer to the federal police.
This week's video news Sat 21/01/2017 - 14:21
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- American women on streets of Brussels during Trump inauguration 21/1/17 - While President Trump was being sworn in in Washington hundreds of women gathered outside the Brussels Opera building to protest in favour of women's rights. Many demonstrators were Americans living in Belgium. They are pained by Mr Trump's attitudes towards women. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? American women on streets of Brussels during Trump inauguration 21/1/17 - While President Trump was being sworn in in Washington hundreds of women gathered outside the Brussels Opera building to protest in favour of women's rights. Many demonstrators were Americans living in Belgium. They are pained by Mr Trump's attitudes towards women.
- Are ‘bottinekes' getting the boot? 21/1/17 - Antwerp police's special support team known locally as the 'Bottinekes' or 'Booties' is being disbanded. All officers will transfer to the federal police. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Are ‘bottinekes' getting the boot? 21/1/17 - Antwerp police's special support team known locally as the 'Bottinekes' or 'Booties' is being disbanded. All officers will transfer to the federal police.
- Crime down 8% in the City of Brussels Crime in the City of Brussels fell by 8% in 2016. The biggest fall was in the number of car thefts and cases of pickpocketing. The fall can be attributed to a greater police presence on the streets both during the day and at night. The presence of soldiers on the streets at strategic positions has also had an effect on the capital’s crime figures. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Crime down 8% in the City of Brussels Crime in the City of Brussels fell by 8% in 2016. The biggest fall was in the number of car thefts and cases of pickpocketing. The fall can be attributed to a greater police presence on the streets both during the day and at night. The presence of soldiers on the streets at strategic positions has also had an effect on the capital’s crime figures.
- Mother of Zaventem bomb victim: "I'm not angry" The American Elisabeth Lasnier de Lavalette was a guest in our topical discussion programme ‘De afspraak’ on Thursday evening. Ms Lasnier de Lavalette is the mother of one of those seriously injured in the terrorist attack at Zaventem Airport on 22 March 2016. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Mother of Zaventem bomb victim: "I'm not angry" The American Elisabeth Lasnier de Lavalette was a guest in our topical discussion programme ‘De afspraak’ on Thursday evening. Ms Lasnier de Lavalette is the mother of one of those seriously injured in the terrorist attack at Zaventem Airport on 22 March 2016.
- Pelosi: “We will win the next parliamentary elections” Our correspondent in the United States Björn Soenens was granted an exclusive interview with the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Despite Donald Trump about to start his term as president and the Republicans controlling both houses, Ms Nancy Pelosi remains optimistic for her party’s chances at the next elections. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Pelosi: “We will win the next parliamentary elections” Our correspondent in the United States Björn Soenens was granted an exclusive interview with the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Despite Donald Trump about to start his term as president and the Republicans controlling both houses, Ms Nancy Pelosi remains optimistic for her party’s chances at the next elections.