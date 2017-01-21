VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Crime down 8% in the City of Brussels
Crime in the City of Brussels fell by 8% in 2016. The biggest fall was in the number of car thefts and cases of pickpocketing. The fall can be attributed to a greater police presence on the streets both during the day and at night. The presence of soldiers on the streets at strategic positions has also had an effect on the capital’s crime figures.
This week's video news Fri 20/01/2017 - 17:14
Crime in the City of Brussels fell by 8% in 2016. The biggest fall was in the number of car thefts and cases of pickpocketing. The fall can be attributed to a greater police presence on the streets both during the day and at night. The presence of soldiers on the streets at strategic positions has also had an effect on the capital's crime figures.
The American Elisabeth Lasnier de Lavalette was a guest in our topical discussion programme 'De afspraak' on Thursday evening. Ms Lasnier de Lavalette is the mother of one of those seriously injured in the terrorist attack at Zaventem Airport on 22 March 2016.
Our correspondent in the United States Björn Soenens was granted an exclusive interview with the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Despite Donald Trump about to start his term as president and the Republicans controlling both houses, Ms Nancy Pelosi remains optimistic for her party's chances at the next elections.
Speaking at Belgium's Power Reception at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal), called on companies that want to leave the UK due to the Brexit to invest in Belgium.
In future traffic wardens will be able to check whether parking permits for the handicapped are valid or not. Up until now only police officers were allowed to check the validity of the permits