Mother of Zaventem bomb victim: "I'm not angry"

Crime down 8% in the City of Brussels

Crime in the City of Brussels fell by 8% in 2016. The biggest fall was in the number of car thefts and cases of pickpocketing. The fall can be attributed to a greater police presence on the streets both during the day and at night. The presence of soldiers on the streets at strategic positions has also had an effect on the capital’s crime figures.

