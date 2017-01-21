VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Pelosi: “We will win the next parliamentary elections”

Our correspondent in the United States Björn Soenens was granted an exclusive interview with the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Despite Donald Trump about to start his term as president and the Republicans controlling both houses, Ms Nancy Pelosi remains optimistic for her party’s chances at the next elections.

This week's video news Fri 20/01/2017 - 12:37
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >