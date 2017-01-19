PM says companies wanting to leave the UK are welcome here

Speaking at Belgium’s Power Reception at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal), called on companies that want to leave the UK due to the Brexit to invest in Belgium.

