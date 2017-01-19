VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Traffic wardens given new powers
In future traffic wardens will be able to check whether parking permits for the handicapped are valid or not. Up until now only police officers were allowed to check the validity of the permits
PM says companies wanting to leave the UK are welcome here Speaking at Belgium's Power Reception at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal), called on companies that want to leave the UK due to the Brexit to invest in Belgium.
Traffic wardens given new powers In future traffic wardens will be able to check whether parking permits for the handicapped are valid or not. Up until now only police officers were allowed to check the validity of the permits
"Not fair that the old junk is being sent here" Heist-op-den-Berg is one of a number of towns in Antwerp Province that will soon see an increase in the number of older buses being used on its streets by the Flemish public transport company De Lijn. This is due to the low emission zone that will come into force in Antwerp from the start of next month.
Price of some vegetables has rocketted The price of some vegetables such as spinach and lambs lettuce has risen dramatically recently. These are vegetables that we import from Southern Europe during the winter months. The price hike has been caused by winter temperatures and rain in the south of Europe in recent weeks.
Tour operators repatriate tourists from Gambia Belgium's two biggest tour operators are repatriating 230 Belgian tourist from Gambia. The tour operators are acting on the advice of the Belgian Foreign Ministry.