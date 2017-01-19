VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Not fair that the old junk is being sent here"

Heist-op-den-Berg is one of a number of towns in Antwerp Province that will soon see an increase in the number of older buses being used on its streets by the Flemish public transport company De Lijn. This is due to the low emission zone that will come into force in Antwerp from the start of next month.

Thu 19/01/2017
