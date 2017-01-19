VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian troops off to Lithuania
Belgian troops set sail from Antwerp to Lithuania on Wednesday lunchtime. The Belgians will provide logistical support to a German tank unit taking part in a NATO operation in the Baltic State. The Belgians will remain in Lithuania until the end of the year.
This week's video news Wed 18/01/2017 - 16:56
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Price of some vegetables has rocketted The price of some vegetables such as spinach and lambs lettuce has risen dramatically recently. These are vegetables that we import from Southern Europe during the winter months. The price hike has been caused by winter temperatures and rain in the south of Europe in recent weeks. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Price of some vegetables has rocketted The price of some vegetables such as spinach and lambs lettuce has risen dramatically recently. These are vegetables that we import from Southern Europe during the winter months. The price hike has been caused by winter temperatures and rain in the south of Europe in recent weeks.
- Tour operators repatriate tourists from Gambia Belgium’s two biggest tour operators are repatriating 230 Belgian tourist from Gambia. The tour operators are acting on the advice of the Belgian Foreign Ministry. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Tour operators repatriate tourists from Gambia Belgium’s two biggest tour operators are repatriating 230 Belgian tourist from Gambia. The tour operators are acting on the advice of the Belgian Foreign Ministry.
- Belgian troops off to Lithuania Belgian troops set sail from Antwerp to Lithuania on Wednesday lunchtime. The Belgians will provide logistical support to a German tank unit taking part in a NATO operation in the Baltic State. The Belgians will remain in Lithuania until the end of the year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian troops off to Lithuania Belgian troops set sail from Antwerp to Lithuania on Wednesday lunchtime. The Belgians will provide logistical support to a German tank unit taking part in a NATO operation in the Baltic State. The Belgians will remain in Lithuania until the end of the year.
- Parents, who let 11-year-old speed, fined 17/1/17 – The parents of a 11-year-old boy, who was allowed to drive a Porsche car, have both been fined 6,000 euros, though they only have to pay half the amount, if they don’t have any further brushes with the law. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Parents, who let 11-year-old speed, fined 17/1/17 – The parents of a 11-year-old boy, who was allowed to drive a Porsche car, have both been fined 6,000 euros, though they only have to pay half the amount, if they don’t have any further brushes with the law.
- King Filip meets President Xi 17/1/17 – King Filip and deputy premier Alexander De Croo are in Davos for the World Economic Forum where they had a private meeting with China’s President Xi. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? King Filip meets President Xi 17/1/17 – King Filip and deputy premier Alexander De Croo are in Davos for the World Economic Forum where they had a private meeting with China’s President Xi.