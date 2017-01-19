Belgian troops off to Lithuania

Price of some vegetables has rocketted

The price of some vegetables such as spinach and lambs lettuce has risen dramatically recently. These are vegetables that we import from Southern Europe during the winter months. The price hike has been caused by winter temperatures and rain in the south of Europe in recent weeks.

