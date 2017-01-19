VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian troops off to Lithuania

Belgian troops set sail from Antwerp to Lithuania on Wednesday lunchtime. The Belgians will provide logistical support to a German tank unit taking part in a NATO operation in the Baltic State. The Belgians will remain in Lithuania until the end of the year.

This week's video news Wed 18/01/2017 - 16:56
