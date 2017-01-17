VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pregnant mum dies in Schaarbeek blaze
17/1/17 – A mother of three is dead and two of her children are fighting for their lives following a fire in a Schaarbeek flat.
Only in Belgium
- Parents, who let 11-year-old speed, fined 17/1/17 – The parents of a 11-year-old boy, who was allowed to drive a Porsche car, have both been fined 6,000 euros, though they only have to pay half the amount, if they don't have any further brushes with the law.
- King Filip meets President Xi 17/1/17 – King Filip and deputy premier Alexander De Croo are in Davos for the World Economic Forum where they had a private meeting with China's President Xi.
- "Human rights under threat in Belgium" 17/1/17 – Amnesty International has warned that measures taken to guarantee our security pose a threat to our human rights. Belgium too is subject of a warning.
- Help for youngsters targeted by pimps 16/1/17 - Charity Child Focus is urging youngsters to beware of pimps. "What all these youngsters have in common" says Heidi De Pauw "is their vulnerability and pimps make use of this vulnerability".
- Help for youngsters targeted by pimps 16/1/17 - Charity Child Focus is urging youngsters to beware of pimps. “What all these youngsters have in common” says Heidi De Pauw “is their vulnerability and pimps make use of this vulnerability”. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Help for youngsters targeted by pimps 16/1/17 - Charity Child Focus is urging youngsters to beware of pimps. “What all these youngsters have in common” says Heidi De Pauw “is their vulnerability and pimps make use of this vulnerability”.