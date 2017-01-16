VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Help for youngsters targeted by pimps
16/1/17 - Charity Child Focus is urging youngsters to beware of pimps. “What all these youngsters have in common” says Heidi De Pauw “is their vulnerability and pimps make use of this vulnerability”.
- Help for youngsters targeted by pimps 16/1/17 - Charity Child Focus is urging youngsters to beware of pimps. "What all these youngsters have in common" says Heidi De Pauw "is their vulnerability and pimps make use of this vulnerability".
- Were arrested Brussels police drunk? 16/1/17 - Three Brussels police officers were detained in a pub in the borough of Schaarbeek on Saturday night. Punters at the Black Horse public house had rung the police because they were worried that three officers in uniform and carrying their service arm had had too much to drink.
- 1.5 million tonnes of beach sand washed away 15/1/17 - Last Friday's spring tide, combined with a northwesterly storm, has caused considerable damage to the Belgian coastline. According to estimations, 1.5 million tonnes of sand have been washed away and gobbled up by the sea.
- Free drinks and ironing boards in Ghent 15/1/17 - Ghent offered citizens its annual New Year's drink in the heart of the city. The new circulation plan was a hot topic. Burgomaster Daniël Termont defended the policy to make life harder for motorists willing to enter the city, by saying that clean air is the most important. But above all, this was a chance for people to meet friends, have a good time and bring a toast on the New Year. Many had brought an ironing board - taste the atmosphere in this video.
- "Car sector in need of electric car experts" 15/1/17 - The car sector is looking for at least 600 new employees, especially electric mobility experts. This is to further develop the segment of electric cars; there is a shortage of experts at present.