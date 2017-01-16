Help for youngsters targeted by pimps

16/1/17 - Charity Child Focus is urging youngsters to beware of pimps. “What all these youngsters have in common” says Heidi De Pauw “is their vulnerability and pimps make use of this vulnerability”.

