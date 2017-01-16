VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Were arrested Brussels police drunk?

16/1/17 - Three Brussels police officers were detained in a pub in the borough of Schaarbeek on Saturday night. Punters at the Black Horse public house had rung the police because they were worried that three officers in uniform and carrying their service arm had had too much to drink.

