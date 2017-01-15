VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Free drinks and ironing boards in Ghent
15/1/17 - Ghent offered citizens its annual New Year's drink in the heart of the city. The atmosphere was good, despite the dull, grey weather, while the new circulation plan was a hot topic. Many had brought an ironing board.
- 1.5 million tonnes of beach sand washed away 15/1/17 - Last Friday's spring tide, combined with a northwesterly storm, has caused considerable damage to the Belgian coastline. According to estimations, 1.5 million tonnes of sand have been washed away and gobbled up by the sea.
- Free drinks and ironing boards in Ghent 15/1/17 - Ghent offered citizens its annual New Year's drink in the heart of the city. The atmosphere was good, despite the dull, grey weather, while the new circulation plan was a hot topic. Many had brought an ironing board.
- "Car sector in need of electric car experts" 15/1/17 - The car sector is looking for at least 600 new employees, especially electric mobility experts. This is to further develop the segment of electric cars; there is a shortage of experts at present.
- Funeral of former Anderlecht icon and West Ham striker 14/1/17 - The funeral service for François "Swat" Van der Elst got underway in Opwijk this morning. A former striker for Anderlecht, West Ham and New York Cosmos, Van der Elst had his highlights in the seventies and eighties. Swat had only just turned 62 and succumbed after suffering a heart attack.
- Main roads accessible in Flanders 14/1/17 - Motorways were free of snow in most parts of Flanders on Saturday, guaranteeing fluid traffic. The situation is much different in Wallonia, where there is a lot more snow. More snow showers are expected during the rest of the weekend.