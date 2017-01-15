Free drinks and ironing boards in Ghent

1.5 million tonnes of beach sand washed away

15/1/17 - Last Friday's spring tide, combined with a northwesterly storm, has caused considerable damage to the Belgian coastline. According to estimations, 1.5 million tonnes of sand have been washed away and gobbled up by the sea.

