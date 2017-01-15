VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Car sector in need of electric car experts"

15/1/17 - The car sector is looking for at least 600 new employees, especially electric mobility experts. This is to further develop the segment of electric cars; there is a shortage of experts at present.

