1.5 million tonnes of beach sand washed away

15/1/17 - Last Friday's spring tide, combined with a northwesterly storm, has caused considerable damage to the Belgian coastline. According to estimations, 1.5 million tonnes of sand have been washed away and gobbled up by the sea.

This week's video news Sun 15/01/2017 - 12:47
