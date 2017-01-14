VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Snow is abundant in Wallonia
13/1/17 - Snow is abundant in Wallonia, especially in the Ardennes. This is footage taken at the culminating point at Signal de Botrange (almost 700 metres above sea level), where there is winter fun young and old. The snow is expected to remain for at least a week.
This week's video news Sat 14/01/2017 - 15:59
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Funeral of former West Ham striker 14/1/17 - The funeral service for François "Swat" Van der Elst got underway in Opwijk this morning. A former striker for Anderlecht, West Ham and New York Cosmos, Van der Elst had his highlights in the seventies and eighties. Swat had only just turned 62 and succumbed after suffering a heart attack. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Funeral of former West Ham striker 14/1/17 - The funeral service for François "Swat" Van der Elst got underway in Opwijk this morning. A former striker for Anderlecht, West Ham and New York Cosmos, Van der Elst had his highlights in the seventies and eighties. Swat had only just turned 62 and succumbed after suffering a heart attack.
- Main roads accessible in Flanders 14/1/17 - Motorways were free of snow in most parts of Flanders on Saturday, guaranteeing fluid traffic. The situation is much different in Wallonia, where there is a lot more snow. More snow showers are expected during the rest of the weekend. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Main roads accessible in Flanders 14/1/17 - Motorways were free of snow in most parts of Flanders on Saturday, guaranteeing fluid traffic. The situation is much different in Wallonia, where there is a lot more snow. More snow showers are expected during the rest of the weekend.
- Snow is abundant in Wallonia 13/1/17 - Snow is abundant in Wallonia, especially in the Ardennes. This is footage taken at the culminating point at Signal de Botrange (almost 700 metres above sea level), where there is winter fun young and old. The snow is expected to remain for at least a week. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Snow is abundant in Wallonia 13/1/17 - Snow is abundant in Wallonia, especially in the Ardennes. This is footage taken at the culminating point at Signal de Botrange (almost 700 metres above sea level), where there is winter fun young and old. The snow is expected to remain for at least a week.
- Local floods in Wichelen 13/1/17 - A small area got flooded in Wichelen, near Berlare in east Flanders. Local streams and brooks couldn't get rid of excess water as the nearby River Scheldt was also seeing elevated water levels. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Local floods in Wichelen 13/1/17 - A small area got flooded in Wichelen, near Berlare in east Flanders. Local streams and brooks couldn't get rid of excess water as the nearby River Scheldt was also seeing elevated water levels.
- Yacht in trouble saved in Nieuwpoort 13/1/17 - The people on a yacht in Nieuwpoort had some scary moments last night. The storm had manoeuvred the vessel into a difficult position near a bridge. Another boat managed to come to the rescue just in time. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Yacht in trouble saved in Nieuwpoort 13/1/17 - The people on a yacht in Nieuwpoort had some scary moments last night. The storm had manoeuvred the vessel into a difficult position near a bridge. Another boat managed to come to the rescue just in time.