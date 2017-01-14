VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Snow is abundant in Wallonia

13/1/17 - Snow is abundant in Wallonia, especially in the Ardennes. This is footage taken at the culminating point at Signal de Botrange (almost 700 metres above sea level), where there is winter fun young and old. The snow is expected to remain for at least a week.

This week's video news Sat 14/01/2017 - 15:59
