Main roads accessible in Flanders

14/1/17 - Motorways were free of snow in most parts of Flanders on Saturday, guaranteeing fluid traffic. The situation is much different in Wallonia, where there is a lot more snow. More snow showers are expected during the rest of the weekend.

14/01/2017
This week's video news

