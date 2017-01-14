Local floods in Wichelen

Funeral of former West Ham striker

14/1/17 - The funeral service for François "Swat" Van der Elst got underway in Opwijk this morning. A former striker for Anderlecht, West Ham and New York Cosmos, Van der Elst had his highlights in the seventies and eighties. Swat had only just turned 62 and succumbed after suffering a heart attack.

