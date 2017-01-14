VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Local floods in Wichelen

13/1/17 - A small area got flooded in Wichelen, near Berlare in east Flanders. Local streams and brooks couldn't get rid of excess water as the nearby River Scheldt was also seeing elevated water levels.

This week's video news Sat 14/01/2017 - 15:31
