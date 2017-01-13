Belgium sees fresh snow

13/1/17 - Did you also wake up when the snow was still falling from the sky? Many places in Flanders had the first real snow of the winter, though in many places it was wet snow. The more you go the east, the more snow and the better the quality. There are more snow showers coming up, VRT weather presenter Frank Deboosere says. This footage shows last night's snow from Nieuwpoort to Sint-Niklaas and Evere.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Belgium sees fresh snow

13/1/17 - Did you also wake up when the snow was still falling from the sky? Many places in Flanders had the first real snow of the winter, though in many places it was wet snow. The more you go the east, the more snow and the better the quality. There are more snow showers coming up, VRT weather presenter Frank Deboosere says. This footage shows last night's snow from Nieuwpoort to Sint-Niklaas and Evere.