Belgium sees fresh snow
13/1/17 - Did you also wake up when the snow was still falling from the sky? Many places in Flanders had the first real snow of the winter, though in many places it was wet snow. The more you go the east, the more snow and the better the quality. There are more snow showers coming up, VRT weather presenter Frank Deboosere says. This footage shows last night's snow from Nieuwpoort to Sint-Niklaas and Evere.
This week's video news Fri 13/01/2017 - 11:18
Yacht in trouble saved in Nieuwpoort 13/1/17 - The people on a yacht in Nieuwpoort had some scary moments last night. The storm had manoeuvred the vessel into a difficult position near a bridge. Another boat managed to come to the rescue just in time.
Belgium sees fresh snow 13/1/17 - Did you also wake up when the snow was still falling from the sky? Many places in Flanders had the first real snow of the winter, though in many places it was wet snow. The more you go the east, the more snow and the better the quality. There are more snow showers coming up, VRT weather presenter Frank Deboosere says. This footage shows last night's snow from Nieuwpoort to Sint-Niklaas and Evere.
"Brussels" is new European "House of Cards" 12/1/17 - "Brussels" is set to become a new hit TV series. Fleming Arno Dierickx is the director: "Our series is about everything. It's a series exploding in all directions: Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Tunisia."
"I don't think they're waiting for me!" 12/1/17 - The former Belgian leader Guy Verhofstadt is now eyeing the job of president of the Parliament. Earlier Mr Verhofstadt also had his sights on the presidency of the European Commission. It's at this time that VRT's politics show Villa Politica quizzed him about his thoughts about the EP Presidency.
Twitter partly responsible for the Brussels attacks? 11/1/17 - Relatives of victims of the Brussels and Paris attacks have filed a complaint against Twitter with a court in the United States claiming it was partly responsible for the attacks.