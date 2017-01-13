VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Yacht in trouble saved in Nieuwpoort

13/1/17 - The people on a yacht in Nieuwpoort had some scary moments last night. The storm had manoeuvred the vessel into a difficult position near a bridge. Another boat managed to come to the rescue just in time.

13/01/2017
