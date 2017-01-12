VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“Brussels” is new European "House of Cards"
12/1/17 - "Brussels" is set to become a new hit TV series. Fleming Arno Dierickx is the director: "Our series is about everything. It's a series exploding in all directions: Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Tunisia." The crew started shooting a day before the Brussels attacks. Terrorism features in one of the many story lines and the proximity of the attacks had an enormous impact on the production. (Report: Bart Aerts. English version: Colin Clapson.)
This week's video news Thu 12/01/2017 - 16:11
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- “Brussels” is new European "House of Cards" 12/1/17 - "Brussels" is set to become a new hit TV series. Fleming Arno Dierickx is the director: "Our series is about everything. It's a series exploding in all directions: Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Tunisia." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Brussels” is new European "House of Cards" 12/1/17 - "Brussels" is set to become a new hit TV series. Fleming Arno Dierickx is the director: "Our series is about everything. It's a series exploding in all directions: Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Tunisia."
- "I don't think they're waiting for me!" 12/1/17 - The former Belgian leader Guy Verhofstadt is now eyeing the job of president of the Parliament. Earlier Mr Verhofstadt also had his sights on the presidency of the European Commission. It's at this time that VRT's politics show Villa Politica quizzed him about his thoughts about the EP Presidency. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "I don't think they're waiting for me!" 12/1/17 - The former Belgian leader Guy Verhofstadt is now eyeing the job of president of the Parliament. Earlier Mr Verhofstadt also had his sights on the presidency of the European Commission. It's at this time that VRT's politics show Villa Politica quizzed him about his thoughts about the EP Presidency.
- Twitter partly responsible for the Brussels attacks? 11/1/17 - Relatives of victims of the Brussels and Paris attacks have filed a complaint against Twitter with a court in the United States claiming it was partly responsible for the attacks. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Twitter partly responsible for the Brussels attacks? 11/1/17 - Relatives of victims of the Brussels and Paris attacks have filed a complaint against Twitter with a court in the United States claiming it was partly responsible for the attacks.
- Two undocumented workers fighting for their lives 11/1/17 - In a Moroccan bakery in Ghent two workers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and were left for dead on a neighbouring car park. Both are now fighting for their lives. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Two undocumented workers fighting for their lives 11/1/17 - In a Moroccan bakery in Ghent two workers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and were left for dead on a neighbouring car park. Both are now fighting for their lives.
- "Brussels city official supplied false passports" 11/1/17 - A Brussels civil servant has been arrested on charges of issuing false passports. The authorities are in the dark as to how many false passports were issued and why they were needed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Brussels city official supplied false passports" 11/1/17 - A Brussels civil servant has been arrested on charges of issuing false passports. The authorities are in the dark as to how many false passports were issued and why they were needed.