“Brussels” is new European "House of Cards"

12/1/17 - "Brussels" is set to become a new hit TV series. Fleming Arno Dierickx is the director: "Our series is about everything. It's a series exploding in all directions: Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Tunisia." The crew started shooting a day before the Brussels attacks. Terrorism features in one of the many story lines and the proximity of the attacks had an enormous impact on the production. (Report: Bart Aerts. English version: Colin Clapson.)
 

