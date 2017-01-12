"I don't think they're waiting for me!"

“Brussels” is new European "House of Cards"

12/1/17 - "Brussels" is set to become a new hit TV series. Fleming Arno Dierickx is the director: "Our series is about everything. It's a series exploding in all directions: Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Tunisia."

