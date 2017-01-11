VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Twitter partly responsible for the Brussels attacks?
11/1/17 - Relatives of victims of the Brussels and Paris attacks have filed a complaint against Twitter with a court in the United States claiming it was partly responsible for the attacks.
