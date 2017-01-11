VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

"Brussels city official supplied false passports"

11/1/17 - A Brussels civil servant has been arrested on charges of issuing false passports. The authorities are in the dark as to how many false passports were issued and why they were needed.

This week's video news Wed 11/01/2017 - 14:46
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >