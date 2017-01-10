Antwerp braced for 7 years of road works

10/1/17 – Next autumn work is expected to start of the Oosterweel Link that will complete the Antwerp ring road. This summer other road works are also planned in the city. The authorities are convinced they can reduce rush hour car traffic by 30,000 for the duration of the works.

