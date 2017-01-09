VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Rush-hour misery in Brussels on Monday after tunnel fire

Commuters trying to reach Brussels from the northwest needed a lot of patience on Monday. The situation was even worse on the inner ring road as the Rogier Tunnel was closed after a fire.

This week's video news Mon 09/01/2017 - 17:10
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >