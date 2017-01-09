VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Rush-hour misery in Brussels on Monday after tunnel fire
Commuters trying to reach Brussels from the northwest needed a lot of patience on Monday. The situation was even worse on the inner ring road as the Rogier Tunnel was closed after a fire.
This week's video news Mon 09/01/2017 - 17:10
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Checkpoint Russia When Vladimir Putin was re-elected president in 2012, Russia was considered to be a partner by the EU. Nearly 5 years later we are arming ourselves against possible Russian aggression. The VRT’s Russia expert Jan Balliauw went to Russia in November. The result is this document that has been sub-titled for an international audience. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Checkpoint Russia When Vladimir Putin was re-elected president in 2012, Russia was considered to be a partner by the EU. Nearly 5 years later we are arming ourselves against possible Russian aggression. The VRT’s Russia expert Jan Balliauw went to Russia in November. The result is this document that has been sub-titled for an international audience.
- Froome: “It’s not going to make winning the Tour any easier” Over the weekend a team from VRT television’s sport magazine programme ‘Sportweekend” caught up with the Kenyan-born British cyclist Chris Froome. The result is this five-minute interview in which looks forward to the challenges he will face in 2017. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Froome: “It’s not going to make winning the Tour any easier” Over the weekend a team from VRT television’s sport magazine programme ‘Sportweekend” caught up with the Kenyan-born British cyclist Chris Froome. The result is this five-minute interview in which looks forward to the challenges he will face in 2017.
- Rush-hour misery in Brussels on Monday after tunnel fire Commuters trying to reach Brussels from the northwest needed a lot of patience on Monday. The situation was even worse on the inner ring road as the Rogier Tunnel was closed after a fire. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Rush-hour misery in Brussels on Monday after tunnel fire Commuters trying to reach Brussels from the northwest needed a lot of patience on Monday. The situation was even worse on the inner ring road as the Rogier Tunnel was closed after a fire.
- Wesphael considering return to politics Three months after being acquitted of the manslaughter of his wife, the Walloon politician Bernard Wesphael was a guest in our magazine programme De zevende dag. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Wesphael considering return to politics Three months after being acquitted of the manslaughter of his wife, the Walloon politician Bernard Wesphael was a guest in our magazine programme De zevende dag.
- Sluggish start to winter sales It’s the first weekend of the winter sales, normally a busy time in the region’s High Streets and shopping centres. However, retailers report sales down by 2% compared with the first days of the sales last year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sluggish start to winter sales It’s the first weekend of the winter sales, normally a busy time in the region’s High Streets and shopping centres. However, retailers report sales down by 2% compared with the first days of the sales last year.