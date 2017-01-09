VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Checkpoint Russia

When Vladimir Putin was re-elected president in 2012, Russia was considered to be a partner by the EU. Nearly 5 years later we are arming ourselves against possible Russian aggression. The VRT’s Russia expert Jan Balliauw went to Russia in November. The result is this document that has been sub-titled for an international audience.

This week's video news Mon 09/01/2017 - 13:37
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >