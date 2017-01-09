VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Sluggish start to winter sales
It’s the first weekend of the winter sales, normally a busy time in the region’s High Streets and shopping centres. However, retailers report sales down by 2% compared with the first days of the sales last year.
This week's video news Sun 08/01/2017 - 15:46
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Wesphael considering return to politics Three months after being acquitted of the manslaughter of his wife, the Walloon politician Bernard Wesphael was a guest in our magazine programme De zevende dag. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Wesphael considering return to politics Three months after being acquitted of the manslaughter of his wife, the Walloon politician Bernard Wesphael was a guest in our magazine programme De zevende dag.
- Sluggish start to winter sales It’s the first weekend of the winter sales, normally a busy time in the region’s High Streets and shopping centres. However, retailers report sales down by 2% compared with the first days of the sales last year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sluggish start to winter sales It’s the first weekend of the winter sales, normally a busy time in the region’s High Streets and shopping centres. However, retailers report sales down by 2% compared with the first days of the sales last year.
- Victims' friends and family call for action on road safety School friends of and the parents Merel De Prins and Sofie De Ridder who were killed by hit and run drivers walked to the home of the Flemish transport minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) on Sunday. The presented Mr Weyts with a 10,000-signature petition. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Victims' friends and family call for action on road safety School friends of and the parents Merel De Prins and Sofie De Ridder who were killed by hit and run drivers walked to the home of the Flemish transport minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) on Sunday. The presented Mr Weyts with a 10,000-signature petition.
- College open its doors to the homeless Antwerp’s Karel de Grote College of Higher Education has opened its door to homeless people and people without the means to heat their dwellings. Until the end of March the college will be offering a day reception centre facility to those with nowhere else to go. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? College open its doors to the homeless Antwerp’s Karel de Grote College of Higher Education has opened its door to homeless people and people without the means to heat their dwellings. Until the end of March the college will be offering a day reception centre facility to those with nowhere else to go.
- Homo Flandriens takes an icey New Year dip In the VRT’s light-hearted magazine programme ‘Iedereen beroemd’ the “British anthropologist” Sir Alistair Knotte Koch travels the lenth and bredth of our region looking at things that are oh so very Flemish. This week Sir Alistair takes a look at the annual New Year dip into the icey waters of the North Sea. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Homo Flandriens takes an icey New Year dip In the VRT’s light-hearted magazine programme ‘Iedereen beroemd’ the “British anthropologist” Sir Alistair Knotte Koch travels the lenth and bredth of our region looking at things that are oh so very Flemish. This week Sir Alistair takes a look at the annual New Year dip into the icey waters of the North Sea.