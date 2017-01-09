VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Victims' friends and family call for action on road safety

School friends of and the parents Merel De Prins and Sofie De Ridder who were killed by hit and run drivers walked to the home of the Flemish transport minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) on Sunday. The presented Mr Weyts with a 10,000-signature petition.

