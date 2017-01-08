VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
College open its doors to the homeless
Antwerp’s Karel de Grote College of Higher Education has opened its door to homeless people and people without the means to heat their dwellings. Until the end of March the college will be offering a day reception centre facility to those with nowhere else to go.
Antwerp's Karel de Grote College of Higher Education has opened its door to homeless people and people without the means to heat their dwellings. Until the end of March the college will be offering a day reception centre facility to those with nowhere else to go.
In the VRT's light-hearted magazine programme 'Iedereen beroemd' the "British anthropologist" Sir Alistair Knotte Koch travels the lenth and bredth of our region looking at things that are oh so very Flemish. This week Sir Alistair takes a look at the annual New Year dip into the icey waters of the North Sea.
6/1/17 - It's the simple law of supply and demand which is making fresh fish very expensive. Cod for example is 40 euros per kilogramme at present, instead of a price between 25 and 29 euros normally. Supply is low due to bad weather conditions in Denmark and Iceland, while fish quotas were almost used at the end of the year.
6/1/17 - The port of Ghent had an excellent year. Handling over 51 million tons of goods, the port set a new record, with a figure 9.8 percent up on the year. Ghent's trading partners are Canada, Russia and Brazil. Britain follows in fifth place.
6/1/16 - As many as 8 skiing centres have opened their doors in the Ardennes Region and in parts of eastern Belgium. The best snow was to be found around Belgium's culminating point, the Signal de Botrange (694 metres above sea level), and at the Baraque de Fraiture where there the coating was 11 centimetres (4 inches) thick. Some places offered cross-country skiing, while others also had downhill options, like in Ovifat where a blue and green course were opened. The snow will remain until the end of the weekend.