Homo Flandriens takes an icey New Year dip

In the VRT’s light-hearted magazine programme ‘Iedereen beroemd’ the “British anthropologist” Sir Alistair Knotte Koch travels the lenth and bredth of our region looking at things that are oh so very Flemish. This week Sir Alistair takes a look at the annual New Year dip into the icey waters of the North Sea.

This week's video news Sat 07/01/2017 - 15:52
