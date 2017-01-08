Homo Flandriens takes an icey New Year dip

College open its doors to the homeless

Antwerp’s Karel de Grote College of Higher Education has opened its door to homeless people and people without the means to heat their dwellings. Until the end of March the college will be offering a day reception centre facility to those with nowhere else to go.

