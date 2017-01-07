Port of Ghent looks back on excellent year

Fresh quality fish becoming scarce and expensive

6/1/17 - It's the simple law of supply and demand which is making fresh fish very expensive. Cod for example is 40 euros per kilogramme at present, instead of a price between 25 and 29 euros normally. Supply is low due to bad weather conditions in Denmark and Iceland, while fish quotas were almost used at the end of the year.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Fresh quality fish becoming scarce and expensive

6/1/17 - It's the simple law of supply and demand which is making fresh fish very expensive. Cod for example is 40 euros per kilogramme at present, instead of a price between 25 and 29 euros normally. Supply is low due to bad weather conditions in Denmark and Iceland, while fish quotas were almost used at the end of the year.