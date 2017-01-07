VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Port of Ghent looks back on excellent year

6/1/17 - The port of Ghent had an excellent year. Handling over 51 million tons of goods, the port set a new record, with a figure 9.8 percent up on the year. Ghent's trading partners are Canada, Russia and Brazil. Britain follows in fifth place.

