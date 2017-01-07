VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Port of Ghent looks back on excellent year
6/1/17 - The port of Ghent had an excellent year. Handling over 51 million tons of goods, the port set a new record, with a figure 9.8 percent up on the year. Ghent's trading partners are Canada, Russia and Brazil. Britain follows in fifth place.
Fresh quality fish becoming scarce and expensive 6/1/17 - It's the simple law of supply and demand which is making fresh fish very expensive. Cod for example is 40 euros per kilogramme at present, instead of a price between 25 and 29 euros normally. Supply is low due to bad weather conditions in Denmark and Iceland, while fish quotas were almost used at the end of the year.
Port of Ghent looks back on excellent year 6/1/17 - The port of Ghent had an excellent year. Handling over 51 million tons of goods, the port set a new record, with a figure 9.8 percent up on the year. Ghent's trading partners are Canada, Russia and Brazil. Britain follows in fifth place.
Winter fun in eastern Belgium 6/1/16 - As many as 8 skiing centres have opened their doors in the Ardennes Region and in parts of eastern Belgium. The best snow was to be found around Belgium's culminating point, the Signal de Botrange (694 metres above sea level), and at the Baraque de Fraiture where there the coating was 11 centimetres (4 inches) thick. Some places offered cross-country skiing, while others also had downhill options, like in Ovifat where a blue and green course were opened. The snow will remain until the end of the weekend.
Béjart ballet performance in Vorst 6/1/17 - Drums will be calling a massive number of dancers to the stage at Vorst Nationaal in Brussels. "Béjart Ballet Lausanne" and "The Tokyo Ballet" are performing on the tunes of Beethoven's 9th Symphony. The show is based on the original work of the former French choreographer Maurice Béjart, who performed in Vorst in 1970. A remake was never in place, until now.
"Belgian economy set to thrive in 2017"