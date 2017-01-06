VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Béjart ballet performance in Vorst

6/1/17 - Drums will be calling a massive number of dancers to the stage at Vorst Nationaal in Brussels. "Béjart Ballet Lausanne" and "The Tokyo Ballet" are performing on the tunes of Beethoven's 9th Symphony. The show is based on the original work of the former French choreographer Maurice Béjart, who performed in Vorst in 1970. A remake was never in place, until now.

Fri 06/01/2017
