Béjart ballet performance in Vorst

Winter fun in eastern Belgium

6/1/16 - As many as 8 skiing centres have opened their doors in the Ardennes Region and in parts of eastern Belgium. The best snow was to be found around Belgium's culminating point, the Signal de Botrange (694 metres above sea level), and at the Baraque de Fraiture where there the coating was 11 centimetres (4 inches) thick. Some places offered cross-country skiing, while others also had downhill options, like in Ovifat where a blue and green course were opened. The snow will remain until the end of the weekend.

