Winter fun in eastern Belgium
6/1/16 - As many as 8 skiing centres have opened their doors in the Ardennes Region and in parts of eastern Belgium. The best snow was to be found around Belgium's culminating point, the Signal de Botrange (694 metres above sea level), and at the Baraque de Fraiture where there the coating was 11 centimetres (4 inches) thick. Some places offered cross-country skiing, while others also had downhill options, like in Ovifat where a blue and green course were opened. The snow will remain until the end of the weekend.
This week's video news Fri 06/01/2017 - 11:52
Winter fun in eastern Belgium

6/1/16 - As many as 8 skiing centres have opened their doors in the Ardennes Region and in parts of eastern Belgium. The best snow was to be found around Belgium's culminating point, the Signal de Botrange (694 metres above sea level), and at the Baraque de Fraiture where there the coating was 11 centimetres (4 inches) thick. Some places offered cross-country skiing, while others also had downhill options, like in Ovifat where a blue and green course were opened. The snow will remain until the end of the weekend.
Béjart ballet performance in Vorst

6/1/17 - Drums will be calling a massive number of dancers to the stage at Vorst Nationaal in Brussels. "Béjart Ballet Lausanne" and "The Tokyo Ballet" are performing on the tunes of Beethoven's 9th Symphony. The show is based on the original work of the former French choreographer Maurice Béjart, who performed in Vorst in 1970. A remake was never in place, until now.
"Belgian economy set to thrive in 2017"
"It's great to be a Belgian" say Brits in Elsene

5/1/17 - In Elsene, the Brussels borough with most British nationals, 25 Britons have applied for Belgian nationality. So far 250 Britons have enquired about Belgian nationality.
Share bikes a tremendous success in Flanders

4/1/17 - Bike shares are becoming increasingly popular. Loans of Blue bikes operated by the railways increased six-fold in only three years.