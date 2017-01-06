“Belgian economy set to thrive in 2017”

"It's great to be a Belgian" say Brits in Elsene

5/1/17 - In Elsene, the Brussels borough with most British nationals, 25 Britons have applied for Belgian nationality. So far 250 Britons have enquired about Belgian nationality.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"It's great to be a Belgian" say Brits in Elsene

5/1/17 - In Elsene, the Brussels borough with most British nationals, 25 Britons have applied for Belgian nationality. So far 250 Britons have enquired about Belgian nationality.