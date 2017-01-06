VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"It's great to be a Belgian" say Brits in Elsene
5/1/17 - In Elsene, the Brussels borough with most British nationals, 25 Britons have applied for Belgian nationality. So far 250 Britons have enquired about Belgian nationality.
This week's video news Thu 05/01/2017 - 14:52
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- “Belgian economy set to thrive in 2017” VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Belgian economy set to thrive in 2017”
- "It's great to be a Belgian" say Brits in Elsene 5/1/17 - In Elsene, the Brussels borough with most British nationals, 25 Britons have applied for Belgian nationality. So far 250 Britons have enquired about Belgian nationality. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "It's great to be a Belgian" say Brits in Elsene 5/1/17 - In Elsene, the Brussels borough with most British nationals, 25 Britons have applied for Belgian nationality. So far 250 Britons have enquired about Belgian nationality.
- Share bikes a tremendous success in Flanders 4/1/17 - Bike shares are becoming increasingly popular. Loans of Blue bikes operated by the railways increased six-fold in only three years. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Share bikes a tremendous success in Flanders 4/1/17 - Bike shares are becoming increasingly popular. Loans of Blue bikes operated by the railways increased six-fold in only three years.
- Flemings discover the fun of curling! 4/4/17 - All three Flemish curling clubs are taking part in the Antwerp Curling Cup. It’s a competition intended to promote one of Flanders’ lesser known sports. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flemings discover the fun of curling! 4/4/17 - All three Flemish curling clubs are taking part in the Antwerp Curling Cup. It’s a competition intended to promote one of Flanders’ lesser known sports.
- Hundreds attend funeral of Istanbul attack victim 4/4/17 - The funeral has taken place of Kerim Akyil, the only Belgian victim of the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Hundreds attend funeral of Istanbul attack victim 4/4/17 - The funeral has taken place of Kerim Akyil, the only Belgian victim of the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve.