VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Flemings discover the fun of curling!

4/4/17 - All three Flemish curling clubs are taking part in the Antwerp Curling Cup. It’s a competition intended to promote one of Flanders’ lesser known sports.

This week's video news Wed 04/01/2017 - 15:41
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >