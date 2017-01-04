VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hundreds attend funeral of Istanbul attack victim
4/4/17 - The funeral has taken place of Kerim Akyil, the only Belgian victim of the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve.
This week's video news Wed 04/01/2017 - 15:40
Share bikes a tremendous success in Flanders 4/1/17 - Bike shares are becoming increasingly popular. Loans of Blue bikes operated by the railways increased six-fold in only three years.
Flemings discover the fun of curling! 4/4/17 - All three Flemish curling clubs are taking part in the Antwerp Curling Cup. It's a competition intended to promote one of Flanders' lesser known sports.
Hundreds attend funeral of Istanbul attack victim 4/4/17 - The funeral has taken place of Kerim Akyil, the only Belgian victim of the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve.
It's the January sales!!! 3/01/17 – The January sales have started across the country. Bargains are to be had as retailers try to offload all the winter ware they didn't manage to sell during the mild autumn.
"All I wish for is a little understanding" 3/01/17 – The father of the Belgian victim of the Reina nightclub shooting in Istanbul on New Year's Eve has appealed to the people of his adopted country following the posting of racist slurs on social media in Belgium.
