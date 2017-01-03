VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
It's the January sales!!! 3/01/17 – The January sales have started across the country. Bargains are to be had as retailers try to offload all the winter ware they didn't manage to sell during the mild autumn.
"All I wish for is a little understanding" 3/01/17 – The father of the Belgian victim of the Reina nightclub shooting in Istanbul on New Year's Eve has appealed to the people of his adopted country following the posting of racist slurs on social media in Belgium.
Belgians have 164 billion stashed away! 3/01/17 - Belgians are depositing more and more of their cash on savings accounts.
Hundreds of ice bears plunge into North Sea for New Year 2/1/17 - Yesterday's traditional North Sea Dip in Ostend for New Year attracted hundreds of enthusiasts despite the cold. Ice bears of all kinds and forms ventured out in the cool sea water, some hesitant, others with the thought that they were going to die... This edition may have been a cold one, but there have been worse, veterans explained. The cash that was raised - participants had to pay 5 euros - goes to a good cause, i.e. Make a Wish and SOS Children's Villages.
So, when does the sales period actually start? 2/1/17 - Officially, the January sales in Belgium only kick off on Wednesday 3/1, but many shops have been offering discounts in recent days and weeks, using tricks to avoid the ban that applies to the weeks before the general sales. This was also the case in Haacht (Flemish Brabant).