“All I wish for is a little understanding”

Hundreds of ice bears plunge into North Sea for New Year

2/1/17 - Yesterday's traditional North Sea Dip in Ostend for New Year attracted hundreds of enthusiasts despite the cold. Ice bears of all kinds and forms ventured out in the cool sea water, some hesitant, others with the thought that they were going to die... This edition may have been a cold one, but there have been worse, veterans explained. The cash that was raised - participants had to pay 5 euros - goes to a good cause, i.e. Make a Wish and SOS Children's Villages.

