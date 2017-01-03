VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“All I wish for is a little understanding”

3/01/17 – The father of the Belgian victim of the Reina nightclub shooting in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve has appealed to the people of his adopted country following the posting of racist slurs on social media in Belgium.3/01/17 – the father of the Belgian victim of the Reina nightclub shooting in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve has appealed to the people of his adopted country following the posting of racist slurs on social media in Belgium.

