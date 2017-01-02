VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
So, when does the sales period actually start?
2/1/17 - Officially, the January sales in Belgium only kick off on Wednesday 3/1, but many shops have been offering discounts in recent days and weeks, using tricks to avoid the ban that applies to the weeks before the general sales. This was also the case in Haacht (Flemish Brabant).
- Hundreds of ice bears plunge into North Sea for New Year 2/1/17 - Yesterday's traditional North Sea Dip in Ostend for New Year attracted hundreds of enthusiasts despite the cold. Ice bears of all kinds and forms ventured out in the cool sea water, some hesitant, others with the thought that they were going to die... This edition may have been a cold one, but there have been worse, veterans explained. The cash that was raised - participants had to pay 5 euros - goes to a good cause, i.e. Make a Wish and SOS Children's Villages.
- So, when does the sales period actually start? 2/1/17 - Officially, the January sales in Belgium only kick off on Wednesday 3/1, but many shops have been offering discounts in recent days and weeks, using tricks to avoid the ban that applies to the weeks before the general sales. This was also the case in Haacht (Flemish Brabant).
- Taste the New Year's atmosphere across Flanders 01/01/17 - Antwerp had the biggest fireworks of the country and the biggest crowd, Sint-Niklaas did it the different way for its 800th anniversary, and Bruges had a very excited crowd! Taste the atmosphere here.
- 70k speed signs can go! 01/01/17 - One important change on 1 January is the new maximum speed applied outside urban areas on regional and trunk roads. This will be 70 kilometres per hour (some 44 miles) as a general rule, coming from 90. Some 30,000 70k signs will be removed to bring more clarity for motorists. Mobility Minister Ben Weyts made a symbolic showing on the first day of the year.
- Fire at pre-metro station in Antwerp 31/12/12 - A blaze in Antwerp's pre-metro station Opera triggered an evacuation late on Friday. Tram services were also suspended. Four workers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn suffered a smoke intoxication and had to be treated in hospital. Fire services had the fire under control rather quickly.