So, when does the sales period actually start?

2/1/17 - Officially, the January sales in Belgium only kick off on Wednesday 3/1, but many shops have been offering discounts in recent days and weeks, using tricks to avoid the ban that applies to the weeks before the general sales. This was also the case in Haacht (Flemish Brabant).

