Taste the New Year's atmosphere across Flanders
01/01/17 - Antwerp had the biggest fireworks of the country and the biggest crowd, Sint-Niklaas did it the different way for its 800th anniversary, and Bruges had a very excited crowd! Taste the atmosphere here.
This week's video news Sun 01/01/2017 - 17:09
Taste the New Year's atmosphere across Flanders 01/01/17 - Antwerp had the biggest fireworks of the country and the biggest crowd, Sint-Niklaas did it the different way for its 800th anniversary, and Bruges had a very excited crowd! Taste the atmosphere here.
70k speed signs can go! 01/01/17 - One important change on 1 January is the new maximum speed applied outside urban areas on regional and trunk roads. This will be 70 kilometres per hour (some 44 miles) as a general rule, coming from 90. Some 30,000 70k signs will be removed to bring more clarity for motorists. Mobility Minister Ben Weyts made a symbolic showing on the first day of the year.
Fire at pre-metro station in Antwerp 31/12/12 - A blaze in Antwerp's pre-metro station Opera triggered an evacuation late on Friday. Tram services were also suspended. Four workers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn suffered a smoke intoxication and had to be treated in hospital. Fire services had the fire under control rather quickly.
Doctor's prescription digitalised 31/12/16 - Doctor's prescriptions will be digitalised as from tomorrow. Patients will receive a note that shows a bar code on top, which can next be used by their chemist. This should improve clarity and ban the problem of doctor's handwritings which can be difficult to decipher at times.
300 Eurostar passengers back to square one 30/12/16 - International rail services between Brussels and France, the UK and Germany were disrupted on Friday as a Thalys and Eurostar train came to a standstill south of Brussels after the first heavy frost of the winter. A train with some 300 London-bound passengers was towed back to Brussels South.