VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

70k speed signs can go!

01/01/17 - One important change on 1 January is the new maximum speed applied outside urban areas on regional and trunk roads. This will be 70 kilometres per hour (some 44 miles) as a general rule, coming from 90. Some 30,000 70k signs will be removed to bring more clarity for motorists. Mobility Minister Ben Weyts made a symbolic showing on the first day of the year.

This week's video news Sun 01/01/2017 - 15:59
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >