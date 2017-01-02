70k speed signs can go!

Taste the New Year's atmosphere across Flanders

01/01/17 - Antwerp had the biggest fireworks of the country and the biggest crowd, Sint-Niklaas did it the different way for its 800th anniversary, and Bruges had a very excited crowd! Taste the atmosphere here.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

