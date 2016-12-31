VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Doctor's prescription digitalised

31/12/16 - Doctor's prescriptions will be digitalised as from tomorrow. Patients will receive a note that shows a bar code on top, which can next be used by their chemist. This should improve clarity and ban the problem of doctor's handwritings which can be difficult to decipher at times.

